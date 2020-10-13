NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

