Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE:NMY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
