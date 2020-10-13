Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
NUM stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.