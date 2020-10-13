Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

NUM stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

