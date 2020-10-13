Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NYSE NOM opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.92.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
