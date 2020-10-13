Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

JMM stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

