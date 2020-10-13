Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

