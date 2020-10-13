Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAN opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.