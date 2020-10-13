Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

NNY stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

