Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

NXN stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

