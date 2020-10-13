Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.
NXN stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile
