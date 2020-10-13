Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NUO opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $15.83.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.