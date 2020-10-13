Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXP opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

