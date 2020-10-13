NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4,488.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,429.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,108.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,474.44. NVR has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,457.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NVR by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NVR by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NVR by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

