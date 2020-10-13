NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $204.44 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $35.97 or 0.00312561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $204.44 million and $19.62 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00273356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01471018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00154673 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 7,605,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,684,269 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

