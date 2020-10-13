NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,775. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

