Nxt Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $588,790.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00022021 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00020466 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003816 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

