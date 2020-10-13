Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

OCSL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $682.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,724,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,499,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,659 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,358,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 560,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

