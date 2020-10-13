Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $177.00

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $177.00 and last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Obic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

