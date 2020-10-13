Obyte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,472.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $22.94 or 0.00201538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $4,472.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000348 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

