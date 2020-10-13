Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.98. 537,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 over the last ninety days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

