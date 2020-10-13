Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.87.
Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.98. 537,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.
In related news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,066 shares of company stock worth $2,133,226 over the last ninety days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
