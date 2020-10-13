Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises about 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 14.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,983. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

