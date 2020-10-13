Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

ONTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

