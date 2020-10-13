ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives $85.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 30.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 43.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

