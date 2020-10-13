ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

