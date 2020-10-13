Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,048.60

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Opus has a total market cap of $175,048.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00273356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01471018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00154673 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ launch date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

