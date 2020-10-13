Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oragenics.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

NASDAQ OGEN remained flat at $$0.55 during trading on Monday. 1,478,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

