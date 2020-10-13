Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.46 ($15.83).

Get Orange alerts:

EPA ORA opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.37. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.