Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

OESX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 471,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,422. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 2.18. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 385,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 360,657 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 353,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

