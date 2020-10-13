Orion Protocol Market Cap Hits $19.33 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00017107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $19.33 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00270911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00097873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497220 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00155498 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

