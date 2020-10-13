Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $668.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 54,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

