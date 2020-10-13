Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.10. 609,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,206,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

