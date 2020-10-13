Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 448.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

