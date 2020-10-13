Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

PKOH traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $18.34. 40,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,709. The company has a market cap of $231.12 million, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

