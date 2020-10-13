Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Addison Capital Co’s 4th Largest Position

Addison Capital Co reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Paypal comprises about 4.8% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.07. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 raised their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

