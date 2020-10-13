PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNXN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $44.27. 45,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.68. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $166,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 29.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 174.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

