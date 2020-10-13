PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

PDFS stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.88. 65,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $762.56 million, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

