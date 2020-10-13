Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.72 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $179,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,879 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,588,000 after purchasing an additional 324,979 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,101.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 229,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 149.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 181,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.