Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE PPL opened at C$29.24 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.75.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3658213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.94%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at C$254,162.21. Insiders bought a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 in the last quarter.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

