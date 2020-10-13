Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVAC. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Penn Virginia by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVAC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 208,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

