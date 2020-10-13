Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock remained flat at $$8.70 during midday trading on Monday. 125,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

