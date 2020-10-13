Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFLT. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $337.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

