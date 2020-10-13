Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. Penumbra has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Penumbra’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,077 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its position in Penumbra by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 79,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.