People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 32.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $62,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,884. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

