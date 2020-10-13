PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.95. 64,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

