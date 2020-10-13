PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. 69,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The firm has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.