Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

PRFT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Perficient by 4,389.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Perficient by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Perficient by 214.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

