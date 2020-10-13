Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC began coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

