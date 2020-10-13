PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROFAC LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.74 on Friday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

About PETROFAC LTD/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

