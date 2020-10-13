Pinnacle Bank Buys 290 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $78.15. 82,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.