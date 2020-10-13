Pinnacle Bank Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

