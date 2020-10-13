Pinnacle Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

